Dominik Stecula and Eric Merkley, UBC PhD candidates in political science, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about the impact of the climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

They wrote that “there is … evidence that [the film] might have had an unintended consequence: serving as a catalyst in the polarization of American public opinion on climate change.”

The op-ed was also published on Newsweek and Yahoo U.K.