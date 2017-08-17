Opinion: Reconciliation at 150 — Canada’s Great Challenge

The Vancouver Sun published an op-ed about Indigenous reconciliation co-written by Sheryl Lightfoot, a UBC professor in First Nations and Indigenous studies, and Jason Tockman, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Washington’s Jackson School of International Studies.

Lightfoot and Tockman wrote that “Indigenous nations must be able to consistently participate at the highest levels, including in subsequent, shared decision-making with regard to new laws and policies. This is what reconciliation looks like.”