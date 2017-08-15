UBC experts available to comment on NAFTA negotiations

August 15, 2017

UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of topics related to NAFTA negotiations that begin Aug. 16, 2017.

Business and trade

Werner Antweiler
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.822.8484
Email: werner.antweiler@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Energy and trade

James Brander
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.808.7021
Email: brander@sauder.ubc.ca

  • International trade
  • Government policy

John Ries
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.822.8493
Email: john.ries@sauder.ubc.ca

  • International trade
  • Trade policy

Tomasz Swiecki
Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604 822 1238
Email: tomasz.swiecki@ubc.ca

  • International trade

Ilan Vertinsky
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel : 604.822.3886
Email : ilan.vertinsky@sauder.ubc.ca

  • International trade
  • Investment policy
  • Forest economics

Environment and forestry

Gary Bull
UBC Faculty of Forestry
Tel: 604.822.1553
Email: gary.bull@ubc.ca

  • Forest economics
  • Carbon finance
  • International forest policy

George Hoberg
Liu Institute for Global Issues
Tel: 604 822 3728
Email: George.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • NAFTA and environmental policy
  • Softwood lumber and dispute settlement

Dairy

Marie-Claude Fortin
Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 778.997.8091
Email: marie-claude.fortin@ubc.ca

  • Dairy supply management

Intellectual property

Steve Minns
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.822.8476
Email: steven.minns@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Intellectual property protection
  • Innovation policy 

Alternatives to NAFTA

Kurt Huebner
Institute for European Studies
Tel: 604.822.9439
Cell: 778 994 8313
Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

  • EU-Canada trade relations
  • Trade policy

