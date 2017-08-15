B.C. announces end to grizzly bear trophy hunting

The British Columbia government has announced it will end grizzly bear trophy hunting throughout the province, effective Nov. 30, 2017.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Cole Burton
Department of Forest Resources Management
Tel: 604-822-1283
Cell: 778-676-4428
Email: cole.burton@ubc.ca
- human-wildlife conflict, carnivore conservation, grizzly bear, wildlife corridors
Sarah Dubois
Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 250-478-9453
Email: sara.dubois@ubc.ca
- trophy hunting, wildlife management, compassionate conservation
Adam Ford
Department of Biology, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-826-3101
Email: adam.ford@ubc.ca
- conservation, bears, wildlife management
*unavailable between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday
Charles Menzies
Department of Anthropology
Tel: 604-318-2504
Email: charles.menzies@ubc.ca
- traditional ecological knowledge, local ecological knowledge, coastal communities, ethnoecology