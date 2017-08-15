B.C. announces end to grizzly bear trophy hunting

August 15, 2017

Credit: Flickr

The British Columbia government has announced it will end grizzly bear trophy hunting throughout the province, effective Nov. 30, 2017.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Cole Burton
Department of Forest Resources Management
Tel: 604-822-1283
Cell: 778-676-4428
Email: cole.burton@ubc.ca

  • human-wildlife conflict, carnivore conservation, grizzly bear, wildlife corridors

Sarah Dubois
Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 250-478-9453
Email: sara.dubois@ubc.ca

  • trophy hunting, wildlife management, compassionate conservation

Adam Ford
Department of Biology, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-826-3101
Email: adam.ford@ubc.ca

  • conservation, bears, wildlife management

*unavailable between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday

Charles Menzies
Department of Anthropology
Tel: 604-318-2504
Email: charles.menzies@ubc.ca

  • traditional ecological knowledge, local ecological knowledge, coastal communities, ethnoecology

 

Find other stories about: ,

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2644
Cell: 604.209.3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca

   