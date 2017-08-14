Opinion: Drug-checking services could help prevent overdoses

Kenneth Tupper, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, and director of implementation and partnerships at the B.C. Centre on Substance Use wrote an op-ed for the Vancouver Sun about possible ways to prevent overdoses.

He wrote that “in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis of overdose deaths from adulterated street drugs, an innovative, public-health-based service such as drug-checking — along with rigorous scientific evaluation of its impacts — is urgently needed.”