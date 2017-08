Two UBC professors weighed in about the war of words between the leaders of North Korea and the United States.

Michael Byers was interviewed on CBC Radio’s Early Edition and said he is not concerned that nuclear weapons will be used anytime soon between the two countries. The segment starts at 2:31:40

Donald Baker, a professor at UBC’s department of Asian studies, spoke to News 1130 and said the possibility of war between North Korea and the United States is unlikely.