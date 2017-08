The Conversation published an op-ed by Stephanie Lake, a PhD student in the school of population and public health, and M-J Milloy, a professor in UBC department of medicine, about the impacts that legalizing marijuana may have on the opioid crisis.

They wrote that “protection of youth and removal of organized crime aside, the Cannabis Act may just be the unintentionally bold government response to the opioid crisis that our country so desperately needs.”