B.C. joins legal battles against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

UBC experts were interviewed by various media outlets after the B.C. government announced its plan to join the legal fight against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion because Kinder Morgan has not “meaningfully” consulted with Aboriginal communities.

George Hoberg and Werner Antweiler were interviewed for a CBC Vancouver story. Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s Liu Institute for Global Issues, said intervenor status for the government won’t be “particularly consequential.” Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, agreed that the province’s threats will not amount to much.

Hoberg also spoke to CTV News on the same topic.

Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted in a Vancouver Sun article. She said “the bottom line is they don’t have a legal case to stop it…but the province can make things very messy.”