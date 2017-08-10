Smoky summer skies a new reality for B.C

Various media outlets quoted UBC experts about the effects of the B.C. wildfires.

Metro News interviewed Chris Carlsten, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, about the poor air quality in Metro Vancouver.

He discussed how the smoke is a clear reminder that climate change will directly affect human health Carlsten was also quoted on the same topic in the Georgia Straight and Kelowna Now.

The Georgia Straight story also quoted Michael Brauer, a UBC public health professor.

Pique Magazine cited an op-ed co-written by Lori Daniels, a UBC forestry professor, about the future threat posed by wildfires.