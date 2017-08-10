B.C. government seeks intervenor status against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

UBC experts are available to comment on this morning’s announcement by the NDP government regarding the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
Werner Antweiler
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484 or 604-822-8503
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
- environmental economics, international environmental issues, trade and the environment
*available until 3 p.m.
Simon Donner
Department of Geography
Tel: 604-822-6959
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
- climate change, climate change policy, emissions, ocean conservation, water pollution
Kevin Hanna
UBC Centre for Environmental Assessment Research
Tel: (250) 807-9265
Email: kevin.hanna@ubc.ca
- environmental impact assessment, environmental assessment
George Hoberg
Liu Institute for Global Issues
Tel: 604-822-3728
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
- Energy policy (oil sands, transition to clean energy), climate policy, environmental policy, governance (including role of First Nations in decision-making)
Richard Johnston
Department of Political Science
Tel: 778-387-3425
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca
- public opinion, international affairs, geopolitics
*available after 1:30 p.m.