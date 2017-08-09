Students compete in robot rescue event

August 9, 2017

Event: “Mission Impossi-Bots” student competition

Date/Time: Thursday, August 10, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Hebb Building (map), 2045 East Mall, University of British Columbia, Vancouver

Parking: North Parkade (map)

Event details: Student-designed automated robots will attempt to save “secret agents” from drowning in a tank of water. The robots will then transport them to safety via zipline. Sixteen teams will have exactly 60 seconds each to complete their mission without dropping their rescuee back into the water or knocking them off the zipline.

Interviews: Instructor Jon Nakane and students are available for interviews.

Project page: http://projectlab.engphys.ubc.ca/enph253-2017/competition-2017/

Videos of time trials:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHQu59vVjaE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbYzpB4Syio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U6voCEPt6A

Contact

Jon Nakane
UBC Engineering Physics
Tel: 604.822.2110
Cell: 604.562.6524
Email: jnakane@physics.ubc.ca

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2048
Cell: 604.999.0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca

   