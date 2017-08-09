Students compete in robot rescue event

Event: “Mission Impossi-Bots” student competition

Date/Time: Thursday, August 10, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Hebb Building (map), 2045 East Mall, University of British Columbia, Vancouver

Parking: North Parkade (map)

Event details: Student-designed automated robots will attempt to save “secret agents” from drowning in a tank of water. The robots will then transport them to safety via zipline. Sixteen teams will have exactly 60 seconds each to complete their mission without dropping their rescuee back into the water or knocking them off the zipline.

Interviews: Instructor Jon Nakane and students are available for interviews.

Project page: http://projectlab.engphys.ubc.ca/enph253-2017/competition-2017/

Videos of time trials:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHQu59vVjaE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbYzpB4Syio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U6voCEPt6A