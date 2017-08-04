UBC experts available to comment on air quality, heat and wildfires

August 4, 2017

UBC forestry and health experts are available to discuss forest fires in B.C., and health risks associated with wildfires and heat throughout the summer.

Forestry experts

David Andison
Department of Forest Management Resources
Tel: 778-388-0985
Email: andison@bandaloop.ca

  • How forest fires behave
  • Ecological implications of wildfires
  • Wildfire management
  • Managing forests as whole ecosystems
  • “FireSmart” concept

Lori Daniels
Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 604-822-3442
Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

  • Forest fires, past and present
  • Impacts of climate change on forests

David Scott
Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
Tel: 250-807-8755
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca

  • Effects of wildfires on soils and ecosystems
  • Post-fire floods and erosion risk

Health experts

Michael Brauer
School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
Tel: 604.822.9585

  • Air quality

Chris Carlsten
Department of Medicine
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca
Tel: 604.839.1561

  • Respiratory problems
  • Health effects of heat waves
  • Climate change

*Limited availability

Sarah Henderson
School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

  • Health impacts of heat
  • Forest fire smoke and health effects

Disaster recovery

Jeremy Stone
PhD candidate, School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604.628.1837
Email: jeremy@recoveryandrelief.org

  • Rebuilding after natural or man-made disasters
  • Inclusion of vulnerable populations in disaster planning
  • Economic and business resilience to disasters

*Only available for phone interviews

