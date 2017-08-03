UBC experts on Vancouver Pride

As Vancouver’s Pride celebration approaches, UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the event, including those highlighted in a recent report by the Vancouver Pride Society. Concerns noted in the report included police participation, commercialization, an emphasis on partying over an acknowledgement of the community’s historical struggle, and a perceived focus on gay, white, cisgender men.

Mary Bryson

Faculty of Education

Email: mary.bryson@ubc.ca

Media, cultural studies, gender, queer theory, deviance studies

JP Catungal

Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Tel: 778-927-6460

Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca

Opposition to police presence from Black Lives Matter

Commercialization and increasing corporate presence

Social vs. political aspects

Perceived focus on gay, white, cisgender men

Amin Ghaziani

Department of Sociology

Tel: 604-822-2268

Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca

Commercialization and increasing corporate presence

Social vs. political aspects

Perceptions of whiteness

Importance of the “gaybourhood”

Elizabeth Saewyc

To arrange an interview, contact Karen Ballantyne at 604-822-7747 or directors.assistant@nursing.ubc.ca

LGBTQ2S youth health trends

Trans, bisexual, lesbian and non-white gay youth

Youth response to “rainbow-washing”

Janice Stewart

Faculty of Arts

Tel: 604-822-1391

Email: janice.stewart@ubc.ca