UBC experts on Vancouver Pride

August 3, 2017

As Vancouver’s Pride celebration approaches, UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the event, including those highlighted in a recent report by the Vancouver Pride Society. Concerns noted in the report included police participation, commercialization, an emphasis on partying over an acknowledgement of the community’s historical struggle, and a perceived focus on gay, white, cisgender men.

Mary Bryson
Faculty of Education
Email: mary.bryson@ubc.ca

  • Media, cultural studies, gender, queer theory, deviance studies

JP Catungal
Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Tel: 778-927-6460
Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca

  • Opposition to police presence from Black Lives Matter
  • Commercialization and increasing corporate presence
  • Social vs. political aspects
  • Perceived focus on gay, white, cisgender men

Amin Ghaziani
Department of Sociology
Tel: 604-822-2268
Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca

  • Commercialization and increasing corporate presence
  • Social vs. political aspects
  • Perceptions of whiteness
  • Importance of the “gaybourhood”

Elizabeth Saewyc
To arrange an interview, contact Karen Ballantyne at 604-822-7747 or directors.assistant@nursing.ubc.ca

  • LGBTQ2S youth health trends
  • Trans, bisexual, lesbian and non-white gay youth
  • Youth response to “rainbow-washing”

Janice Stewart
Faculty of Arts
Tel: 604-822-1391
Email: janice.stewart@ubc.ca

  • Sexuality, gender, equity, diversity

Find other stories about: ,

Contact

Sachi Wickramasinghe
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.4636
Cell: 604.754.8289
Email: sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca

   