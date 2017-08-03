UBC experts comment on census results

Various UBC experts weighed in on the latest Canadian census results.

Bonny Norton, a UBC professor and Distinguished University Scholar in the department of language and literacy education, spoke to the Hindustan Times about the immigrant languages spoken in Canada.

She described the rise in the Hindi-speaking population as “particularly notable.”

The Canadian Press interviewed John Paul Catungal, an instructor at UBC’s Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, about same-sex marriage statistics.

Catungal said although same-sex marriage has been legal in Canada for more than a decade it’s still relatively new, which may partly explain its recent growth.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, CTV, Edmonton Journal and other Postmedia outlets.

Amin Ghaziani, the Canada Research Chair in Sexuality and Urban Studies, spoke to Surrey Now-Leader about how the increase in reported same-sex couples could be due to attitudes liberalizing dramatically since gay marriage was approved.

The Vancouver Sun quoted Marina Adshade, an economics and public policy professor at both UBC and SFU, and Yue Qian, a sociology professor about the rise in one-person households. The story also appeared in The Province.

Metro News quoted Nathanael Lauster, a sociology professor, about the difficulty of finding housing. Lauster also spoke to the Vancouver Courier.