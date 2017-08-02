All unicorns are overvalued, research reveals

Tech Vibes and other media outlets reported on research from the UBC Sauder School of Business and Stanford’s Graduate School of Business that found unicorns, or companies valued at over $1 billion, are overvalued.

Referring to media-reported valuations, study author and UBC professor Will Gornall said “almost all startup employees and many investors are unaware of their intricacies and do not understand the valuation implications.”

Similar stories appeared in Biz Journals, BC Business, and Business in Vancouver.