Castanet reported on a study from UBC’s Okanagan campus that found the Rapid Access Clinic for Endoscopy redcued the average wait time for urgent endoscopy by almost 90 per cent and there were also more cancers diagnosed in those patients.

Jacqueline Reid, the study’s lead author and 2017 graduate from the Southern Medical Program based at UBC’s Okanagan campus, said “with shorter wait times, cancers can be detected and diagnosed much earlier and patient outcomes can be improved.”