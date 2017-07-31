UBC experts available to comment on heat, forest fires and air quality

UBC forestry and health experts are available to discuss forest fires in B.C., and health risks associated with wildfires and heat throughout the summer.

Forestry experts

David Andison

Adjunct Professor, Department of Forest Management Resources

Tel: 778-388-0985

Email: andison@bandaloop.ca

How forest fires behave

Ecological implications of wildfires

Wildfire management

Managing forests as whole ecosystems

“FireSmart” concept

Lori Daniels

Associate Professor, Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 604-822-3442

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Forest fires, past and present

Impacts of climate change on forests

Disaster recovery

Jeremy Stone

PhD candidate, School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604.628.1837

Email: jeremy@recoveryandrelief.org

Rebuilding after natural or man-made disasters

Inclusion of vulnerable populations in disaster planning

Economic and business resilience to disasters

*Only available for phone interviews

Health experts

Michael Brauer

School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Tel: 604.822.9585

Air quality

Chris Carlsten

Department of Medicine

Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca

Tel: 604.839.1561

Respiratory problems

Health effects of heat waves

Climate change

*Limited availability

Sarah Henderson

School of Population and Public Health

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca