Want to be happy? Buy more takeout, hire a maid, study says

The New York Times reported on UBC research that found people reported higher daily wellbeing and life satisfaction if they spend their money on time-saving purchases.

Lead author Ashley Whillans, now with Harvard Business School, and senior author and UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn, found people reported feeling happier when they paid someone to do tasks they preferred not to do themselves.

