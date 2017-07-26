UBC experts on Vancouver Pride

As Vancouver’s Pride celebration approaches, UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the event, including those highlighted in a recent report by the Vancouver Pride Society. Concerns noted in the report included police participation, commercialization, an emphasis on partying over an acknowledgement of the community’s historical struggle, and a perceived focus on gay, white, cisgender men.

Mary Bryson

Professor, Faculty of Education

Email: mary.bryson@ubc.ca

Media, cultural studies, gender, queer theory, deviance studies

JP Catungal

Instructor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Tel: 778-927-6460

Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca

Opposition to police presence from Black Lives Matter

Commercialization and increasing corporate presence

Social vs. political aspects

Perceived focus on gay, white, cisgender men

Amin Ghaziani

Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology

Tel: 604-822-2268

Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca

Commercialization and increasing corporate presence

Social vs. political aspects

Perceptions of whiteness

Importance of the “gaybourhood”

Elizabeth Saewyc

To arrange an interview, contact Karen Ballantyne at 604-822-7747 or directors.assistant@nursing.ubc.ca

LGBTQ2S youth health trends

Trans, bisexual, lesbian and non-white gay youth

Youth response to “rainbow-washing”

Janice Stewart

Senior Instructor, Faculty of Arts

Tel: 604-822-1391

Email: janice.stewart@ubc.ca