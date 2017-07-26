UBC experts on Vancouver Pride

As Vancouver’s Pride celebration approaches, UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the event, including those highlighted in a recent report by the Vancouver Pride Society. Concerns noted in the report included police participation, commercialization, an emphasis on partying over an acknowledgement of the community’s historical struggle, and a perceived focus on gay, white, cisgender men.
Mary Bryson
Professor, Faculty of Education
Email: mary.bryson@ubc.ca
- Media, cultural studies, gender, queer theory, deviance studies
JP Catungal
Instructor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Tel: 778-927-6460
Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca
- Opposition to police presence from Black Lives Matter
- Commercialization and increasing corporate presence
- Social vs. political aspects
- Perceived focus on gay, white, cisgender men
Amin Ghaziani
Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology
Tel: 604-822-2268
Email: amin.ghaziani@ubc.ca
- Commercialization and increasing corporate presence
- Social vs. political aspects
- Perceptions of whiteness
- Importance of the “gaybourhood”
Elizabeth Saewyc
To arrange an interview, contact Karen Ballantyne at 604-822-7747 or directors.assistant@nursing.ubc.ca
- LGBTQ2S youth health trends
- Trans, bisexual, lesbian and non-white gay youth
- Youth response to “rainbow-washing”
Janice Stewart
Senior Instructor, Faculty of Arts
Tel: 604-822-1391
Email: janice.stewart@ubc.ca
- Sexuality, gender, equity, diversity