The Guardian highlighted UBC research that found buying time can lead to increased happiness.

Lead author Ashley Whillans, now with Harvard Business School, and senior author and UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn, found people reported feeling happier when they paid someone to do tasks they preferred not to do themselves.

Similar stories appeared in Time Magazine, CityLab, CBS, Metro U.S., Metro U.K., Times of India, Sputnik News, Tech Times, Toronto Star, and CBC.