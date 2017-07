Various media outlets reported on computer simulation models on future fish distributions created by William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC.

Cheung and his team projected that rising ocean temperatures could force great white sharks to expand their range north into the northeast Pacific and Atlantic.

Stories appeared on CBC (also on MSN and Chek), Global, Metro News, Roundhouse Radio, Vancouver Courier, Daily Hive, and the Times Colonist.