UBC experts on Pacific NorthWest LNG project cancellation

July 25, 2017

 

Pacific NorthWest LNG will not be proceeding with the $36-billion liquefied natural gas project it had planned to build in British Columbia.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Gordon Christie
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: christie@allard.ubc.ca

  • The abilities of Indigenous communities to use Canadian law to advance their interests

*Gordon Christie has limited availability today 

Kai Ostwald
Institute of Asian Research
Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-8723
Cell: 778-871-3726
Email: kai.ostwald@ubc.ca

  • Malaysian politics; Petronas

James Tansey
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-562-4546
Email: james.tansey@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Environmental considerations
  • Aboriginal concerns and economic impact
  • Climate policy
  • Carbon offsets and markets

Find other stories about: ,

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2234
Cell: 604.868.0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca

   