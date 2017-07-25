UBC experts on Pacific NorthWest LNG project cancellation

Pacific NorthWest LNG will not be proceeding with the $36-billion liquefied natural gas project it had planned to build in British Columbia.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Gordon Christie

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: christie@allard.ubc.ca

The abilities of Indigenous communities to use Canadian law to advance their interests

*Gordon Christie has limited availability today

Kai Ostwald

Institute of Asian Research

Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-8723

Cell: 778-871-3726

Email: kai.ostwald@ubc.ca



Malaysian politics; Petronas

James Tansey

UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 604-562-4546

Email: james.tansey@sauder.ubc.ca