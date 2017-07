The Georgia Straight reported on various events at UBC campus.

The UBC Chef Challenge includes chefs from Open Kitchen, AMS Conferences and Catering, BierCraft, Koerner’s Pub, and Land and Food Systems.

The article also highlighted three exhibitions at the Museum of Anthropology, including Traces of Words: Art and Calligraphy from Asia, Amazonia: The Rights of Nature, and In a Different Light: Reflecting on Northwest Coast Art.

The Vancouver Sun also mentioned the Chef Challenge.