UBC experts available to comment on forest fires and air quality

UBC forestry and health experts are available to discuss forest fires in B.C., and health risks associated with wildfires and heat throughout the summer.

Forestry experts

David Andison

Adjunct Professor, Department of Forest Management Resources

Tel: 778-388-0985

Email: andison@bandaloop.ca

How forest fires behave

Ecological implications of wildfires

Forest management

Lori Daniels

Associate Professor, Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 604-822-3442

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Forest fires, past and present

Impacts of climate change on forests

John Innes

Dean, Faculty of Forestry

Cell: 604-603-5916

Email: john.innes@ubc.ca

Impact of heat waves on forests

Impact of drought on forests

Adaptation of forests to climate change

Please note: John Innes is only available by phone until Jul. 19.

Disaster recovery

Jeremy Stone

PhD candidate, School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604.628.1837

Email: jeremy@recoveryandrelief.org

Rebuilding after natural or man-made disasters

Inclusion of vulnerable populations in disaster planning

Economic and business resilience to disasters

Health experts

Chris Carlsten

Professor, Department of Medicine

Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca

Tel: 604.839.1561

Respiratory problems

Health effects of heat waves

Climate change

Sarah Henderson

Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

Forest fire smoke and health effects

Gareth Jones

School of Health and Exercise Sciences

Healthy Exercise and Aging Lab, UBC Okanagan campus

Email: gareth.jones@ubc.ca

Tel: 250.807.8102

Impact of air quality and heat on seniors

Steven Taylor

Professor, Department of Psychiatry

Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca