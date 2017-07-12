Wildfires scorch Western Canada

Two UBC experts were interviewed about the B.C. wildfires.

Xinhua quoted Lori Daniels, a UBC professor of forest ecology, who said it’s “disconcerting” that the whole province is once again facing extreme wild fire threats this early in the summer.

Harry Nelson, a UBC forestry sciences, spoke to the Canadian Press and Financial Post. He said if the fires damage mills in certain areas, the facilities might not be rebuilt. The CP story appeared on Huffington Post.

Various media outlets also published a video of a wildfire captured by Sally Aitken, an associate dean of forestry at UBC. Stories appeared on CTV, CBC, Global, Vancouver Sun, The Province and other Postmedia outlets.

A Global story also mentioned the smoke forecaster BlueSky, which operates with the support of UBC.