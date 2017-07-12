UBC experts on Canada interest rate hike

The Bank of Canada increased the key interest rate for the first time in seven years today. UBC experts are available to comment:
James Brander
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8483
Cell: 604-808-7021
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca
- Impact on housing markets and financial markets
Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
- Impact on housing markets
Giovanni Gallipoli
Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-822-4724
Cell: 604-782-1717
Email: giovanni.gallipoli@ubc.ca
- Macroeconomic policy; economic inequality, taxation and price adjustments
Geoffrey Newman
Vancouver School of Economics
Cell: 604-736-7441
Email: geoffrey.newman@ubc.ca
- Canadian and international macroeconomics; monetary policy