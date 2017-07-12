UBC experts on Canada interest rate hike

July 12, 2017

The Bank of Canada increased the key interest rate for the first time in seven years today. UBC experts are available to comment:

James Brander
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8483
Cell: 604-808-7021
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Impact on housing markets and financial markets

Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Impact on housing markets

Giovanni Gallipoli
Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-822-4724
Cell: 604-782-1717
Email: giovanni.gallipoli@ubc.ca

  • Macroeconomic policy; economic inequality, taxation and price adjustments

Geoffrey Newman
Vancouver School of Economics
Cell: 604-736-7441
Email: geoffrey.newman@ubc.ca

  • Canadian and international macroeconomics; monetary policy

