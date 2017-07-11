Wildfires in British Columbia Interior begin to exact economic toll

Several UBC experts weighed in on the B.C. forest fires.

Harry Nelson, a forest-resources management professor, spoke to the Canadian Press, saying neither local communities nor the province can expect to feel a significant economic impact from the fires.

The CP story appeared on City News, National Post and Times Colonist.

The Globe and Mail interviewed John Innes, the dean of UBC’s faculty of forestry. He said many fires are the result of carelessness. Innes also spoke to Global about grass regrowth.

The Globe and Mail and Vancouver Sun quoted Lori Daniels, a professor of forest ecology, about the factors that have left B.C. more fire-prone than in the past.