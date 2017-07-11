UBC experts on possible interest rate hike

July 11, 2017

The Bank of Canada is expected to increase the key interest rate on Wednesday. UBC experts are available to comment:

James Brander
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8483
Cell: 604-808-7021
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Impact on housing markets and financial markets

Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Impact on housing markets

Giovanni Gallipoli
Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-822-4724
Cell: 604-782-1717
Email: giovanni.gallipoli@ubc.ca

  • Macroeconomic policy; economic inequality, taxation and price adjustments

Geoffrey Newman
Vancouver School of Economics
Cell: 604-736-7441
Email: geoffrey.newman@ubc.ca

  • Canadian and international macroeconomics; monetary policy

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2234
Cell: 604.868.0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca

   