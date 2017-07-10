North Sea shortages threaten traditional cod and haddock

William Cheung, a UBC marine ecologist, was quoted in a Daily Mail article about fish shortages in the North Sea.

Cheung spoke about the changes in a keynote address to the 50th Anniversary Symposium of the Fisheries Society of the British Isles and said “if this trend continues, it may be likely that the humble anchovy becomes one of the main fish on fish and chip menus in Britain by 2050.”

Similar stories appeared on Sky News, The Sun, and Sunday Express. Cheung was also quoted in another Sunday Express article.