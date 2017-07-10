Past firefighting efforts have made B.C. more fire-prone: Expert

Several UBC experts were quoted by various media outlets about the B.C. wildfires.

The Canadian Press interviewed Lori Daniels, a UBC forestry professor, who said firefighting efforts in the past ten decades have allowed for denser forests with lots of dead material on the ground.

The CP story appeared on CTV, MSN, and National Post. Daniels was also interviewed by Global and News 1130 on the same topic.

Sarah Henderson, a UBC public health professor, spoke to Metro News and said warming temperatures have contributed to “more aggressive” and frequent fires which are no longer merely “extreme events.”

The story also appeared on MSN.

The Georgia Straight cited an essay from a book about Canada by UBC’s Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies.

In the essay, UBC researchers Michael Brauer and Chris Carlsten note that “air pollution causes more death than motor vehicle collisions, suicide, and HIV combined.”