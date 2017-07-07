Experts on air quality

UBC experts are available to comment on the air quality advisory issued for the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley and health impacts of forest fires.
Michael Brauer
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca
- Air quality
- Forest fire smoke and health effects
Only available for phone interviews
Sarah Henderson
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
- Forest fire smoke and health effects
Chris Carlsten
Professor, Department of Medicine
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca
Tel: 604.839.1561
- Respiratory problems
- Health effects of heat waves
- Climate change
Gareth Jones
School of Health and Exercise Sciences
Healthy Exercise and Aging Lab, UBC’s Okanagan campus
Email: gareth.jones@ubc.ca
Tel: 250.807.8102
-
Impact of air quality and heat on seniors