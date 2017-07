Two UBC professors weighed in on the minimum wage hike in Ontario.

One Huffington Post article cited work by David Green, a UBC economics professor.

He argued that a $15 minimum wage will likely alleviate poverty, including working poverty, and reduce income inequality.

Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus of industrial relations at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in another Huffington Post story, and said the backlash against the wage hike is generated by employers.