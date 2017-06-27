UBC experts on children’s summer activities

School’s out for the summer and sometimes, for parents, it can feel like forever.
UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of topics related to child development, risky play, literacy and activities to keep children active over the summer.
Hartley Banack
Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Email: hartley.banack@ubc.ca
Tel: 604.822.5716
- Nature and importance for child development
- Risky outdoor play and outdoor education
Catherine Broom
Faculty of Education, UBC Okanagan campus
Email: catherine.broom@ubc.ca
Tel: 250.807.8768
- Ecological education
- Long-term impact of positive childhood experiences in nature
Mariana Brussoni
School of Population and Public Health
Email: mbrussoni@bcchr.ubc.ca
Cell: 778.862.8144
- Risky outdoor play during the summer
- Parents’ views of risk and safety
- Bringing nature into children’s play and learning environments
Wendy Carr
Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca
Tel: 604.827.5088
- Incorporating literacy into children’s summer activities
- Continuing French in the summer
*Note: Wendy Carr is fluent in French, in addition to English
Jenna Shapka
Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Email: jennifer.shapka@ubc.ca
Tel: 604.827.2181
- Kids and technology, cyberbullying
- Adolescent development