UBC experts on children’s summer activities

June 27, 2017

School’s out for the summer and sometimes, for parents, it can feel like forever.

UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of topics related to child development, risky play, literacy and activities to keep children active over the summer.

Hartley Banack
Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Email: hartley.banack@ubc.ca
Tel: 604.822.5716

  • Nature and importance for child development
  • Risky outdoor play and outdoor education

Catherine Broom
Faculty of Education, UBC Okanagan campus
Email: catherine.broom@ubc.ca
Tel: 250.807.8768

  • Ecological education
  • Long-term impact of positive childhood experiences in nature

Mariana Brussoni
School of Population and Public Health
Email: mbrussoni@bcchr.ubc.ca
Cell: 778.862.8144

  • Risky outdoor play during the summer
  • Parents’ views of risk and safety
  • Bringing nature into children’s play and learning environments

Wendy Carr
Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca
Tel: 604.827.5088

  • Incorporating literacy into children’s summer activities
  • Continuing French in the summer

*Note: Wendy Carr is fluent in French, in addition to English

Jenna Shapka
Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Email: jennifer.shapka@ubc.ca
Tel: 604.827.2181

  • Kids and technology, cyberbullying
  • Adolescent development

