Search
The University of British Columbia
UBC - A Place of Mind
The University of British Columbia
UBC Search
UBC Search
UBC News
Home
Latest News
All Media Releases
Arts and Humanities
Business, Law and Society
Science, Health and Technology
University News
Media Resources
Media Contacts
Expert Directory
Digital Subscriptions
UBC Map
UBC Photos
UBC Facts and Figures
TV and Radio Studios
UBC Experts
Expert Spotlights
Expert Advisory
Services for UBC
Media Contacts
UBC Okanagan News Room
Home
/
2017
/
June
/
27
/
Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish
Email
Tweet
Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish
June 27, 2017
Event
Tweets by @ubcnews
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.