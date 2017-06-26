“Credible” case Liberals can pay for Throne Speech promises

Several UBC professors weighed in on the Throne Speech by the BC Liberals.

Global published a CKNW story on the promises in the speech and quoted Kevin Milligan, a UBC economist.

He said it’s possible there is enough money to pay for more than $1.5-billion in new spending pledged in the speech.

Max Cameron, a UBC political scientist, was interviewed for a Vancouver Sun story and said it’s clear Clark’s realignment is a cynical move made for political gain.

The story also appeared on MSN and Times Colonist.

Allan Tupper, a UBC political science professor, told News 1130 “the strategy is to make it difficult for the NDP-Green group to easily vote against it.”