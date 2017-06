Various media outlets reported that Alix Ohlin has been appointed the new chair of UBC’s creative writing program.

Ohlin starts on Jan. 1 2018 and is the current Mordecai Richler writer-in-residence at McGill University.

A Canadian Press story appeared in the National Post and other Postmedia outlets, CTV, Globe and Mail, Metro News and Winnipeg Free Press. Similar stories appeared in Quill and Quire, Vancouver Sun, and Georgia Straight.