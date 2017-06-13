Canada a ‘poor performer’ in meds costs for common conditions: Study

Various media outlets reported on a UBC study that found Canada had the second-highest medication costs for common conditions in 2015 compared to nine other affluent countries with universal health-care systems.

Steven Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and lead study author, said the analysis examined the volume and daily cost of drugs in Canada, the U.K., Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, France, Germany, New Zealand and Australia.

