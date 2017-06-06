UBC experts on mobility pricing

TransLink is expected to launch an independent mobility pricing commission today. UBC experts are available to comment on road pricing, traffic congestion and transit design.
Werner Antweiler
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
- Mobility pricing
*Available today until 1 p.m. PT and after 3 p.m. PT
Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Cell: 604-788-0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca
- Transit and urban design
Lawrence Frank
School of Population and Public Health and School of Community and Regional Planning
Cell: 604-290-4260
Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca
- Managing travel demand, congestion mitigation
- Neighbourhood design and traffic flow
- Technological advancements and real-time road pricing
Robin Lindsey
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-3323
- Traffic congestion and road pricing
- Financing transportation infrastructure and public transit
*Available today until 2:30 p.m. PT