How and why did a house swift cross the Pacific?

United Press International reported on the discovery by scientists with UBC and the Beaty Biodiversity Museum that a bird found on the Canadian coast in May 2012 is a house swift that’s native to Asia, and that the bird had likely made the journey across the Pacific unaided.

The bird is the only house swift found in the Americas. The scientists still don’t know what caused it to stray so far off course.

Ildiko Szabo, a forensic ornithologist and curator at the Beaty Biodiversity Museum was also interviewed on CBC’s Early Edition on the same topic (starts at 59:30).