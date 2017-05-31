B.C. political alliance vows to block pipeline expansion

Several UBC professors spoke to various media outlets about the future of B.C. politics and energy projects.

Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke to Reuters and said the province could revoke the Kinder Morgan environmental assessment certificate and complicate the project’s completion.

The story also appeared on Business Insider, Yahoo and Business News Network.

George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s Liu Institute for Global Issues, spoke to the Canadian Press about the bigger political and financial stakes for B.C. if the government reverses its position and withdraws support for the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The CP story appeared on MSN and Global. Hoberg also spoke to the Vancouver Sun (also in The Province) and Business in Vancouver on the same topic.

Hoberg and Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law, were quoted in a Globe and Mail story on the same topic.

Max Cameron, a UBC political scientist was also quoted in a CP and Postmedia story about next steps for Christy Clark.

James Tansey, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, also spoke to the Toronto Star about the pipeline.