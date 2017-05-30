B.C. election results could jeopardize key energy projects

Two UBC professors weighed in on the implications of the B.C. election results on large projects.

Richard Johnston, a UBC political science professor and Canada Research Chair in public opinion, elections and representation, was quoted in a Reuters story about the “revolutionary” collaboration between the provincial NDP and Green parties.

The story also appeared on Fortune, Yahoo and Business News Network.

He also spoke to Business in Vancouver about how the Green party could be detrimental for B.C.’s economy.

George Hoberg, a UBC professor of environment and natural resource policy, spoke to CKNW about Kinder Morgan permits.