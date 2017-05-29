UBC experts on B.C. government future

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan and B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver announced Monday they will work together to form the next provincial government.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Maxwell Cameron
Department of Political Science
- Democratic issues and political dynamics
- Electoral and democratic reform
- Minority governments and coalition governments
Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
- Housing policy and affordability
Kathryn Harrison
Department of Political Science
- Environment, energy, climate change
George Hoberg
Liu Institute for Global Issues
- Energy and environmental issues, especially climate policy and Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline; forestry
Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
- Housing affordability; real estate; urban economics