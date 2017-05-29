UBC experts on B.C. government future

May 29, 2017

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan and B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver announced Monday they will work together to form the next provincial government.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Maxwell Cameron
Department of Political Science
Cell: 604.786.0992
Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

  • Democratic issues and political dynamics
  • Electoral and democratic reform
  • Minority governments and coalition governments

Thomas Davidoff
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing policy and affordability

Kathryn Harrison
Department of Political Science
Cell: 778.968.4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

  • Environment, energy, climate change

George Hoberg
Liu Institute for Global Issues
Tel: 604.822.3728
Cell: 778.837.1316
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Energy and environmental issues, especially climate policy and Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline; forestry

Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing affordability; real estate; urban economics

Find other stories about:

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2234
Cell: 604.868.0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca

   