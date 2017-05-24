Parents who don’t vaccinate children viewed negatively by public

Various media outlets featured UBC sociology research that found parents who don’t vaccinate their children are viewed negatively.

Richard Carpiano, a UBC sociology professor, said that if a parent has refused vaccines, people view them more negatively than if the vaccines were delayed.

Stories appeared on UPI, MSN, CKNW, and the Vancouver Sun (also in 24 Hours Vancouver), and a Canadian Press story appeared in the Globe and Mail, National Post, Toronto Star, Huffington Post Quebec, Global, Global BC, CTV Winnipeg, Metro News, Metro Quebec, La Presse, and Castanet.