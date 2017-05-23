Sea lion yanked girl into water, parents blamed

Andrew Trites, the director of UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, was quoted by various media outlets after a sea lion dragged a girl into the water in Richmond.

He said people should keep their distance from wildlife.

Stories appeared in the Washington Post, The Guardian, NBC (also MSN), International Business Times, South China Morning Post, Huffington Post U.K., US Weekly, CBC Vancouver, and Vancouver Sun.

Stanley Coren, a UBC professor emeritus, also wrote an op-ed about the incident for the Globe and Mail.