Walking linked to improved brain function

Reuters, United Press International and various media outlets reported on UBC research that showed physical activity improves daily living and mobility in adults with Alzheimer’s and may also improve general cognition.

Teresa Liu-Ambrose, the study’s senior author and the director of UBC’s aging, mobility, and cognitive neuroscience lab, said reduced blood pressure, secondary to exercise, was associated with improved cognitive function.

Stories appeared in the Daily Mail, Express (U.K.), AOL, Economic Times India, Global National, and Global. A similar story quoting Liu-Ambrose appeared on U.S. News & World Report.