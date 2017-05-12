Discussing the B.C. election outcome

Various media outlets interviewed UBC professors about the results of the B.C. election.

UBC political scientists Richard Johnston and Gerald Baier spoke to CBC’s The National (at 10:09). Johnston also spoke to the Globe and Mail and CTV. Baier also spoke to Global.

Kathryn Harrison, a political scientist, and Ross Hickey, an economics professor, spoke to CBC about the uncertainty of the election results.

David Moscrop, a political scientist, spoke to the Canadian Press (Huffington Post, Castanet and 660 News) about anticipation for the absentee ballots.

The Vancouver Sun interviewed James Brander, a professor of international business and public policy at the UBC Sauder School of Business about absentee ballots. The story also appeared in The Province.

Paul Kershaw, a professor in the school of population and public health, told Daily Hive a B.C. minority government would be a “very opportune outcome” for young people.