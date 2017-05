Various media outlets reported on research from the UBC Sauder School of Business that shows the effect of marketing labels on perceived intoxication and risky behaviours.

Yann Cornil, the study’s lead author said the study shows advertising from companies like Red Bull can falsely make people think the drink has intoxicating qualities.

Stories appeared on the Independent (U.K.), MSN, CBC (at 27:30), Global, Vancouver Sun and other Postmedia outlets, Metro News and Inverse.