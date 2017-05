Andreas Christen, an associate professor in UBC’s micrometeorology research group, commented on the tunnel collapse at the Hanford nuclear storage site in Washington state.

He told CBC News that such cave-in events present little risk even to nearby communities.

“We essentially need an explosion or a fire that ejects the material into the atmosphere [for contamination to spread],” said Christen said. “It cannot simply evaporate from the source, so we are pretty safe.”