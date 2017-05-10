BC Liberals cut to minority with Greens holding balance of power

A number of UBC political science experts weighed in on the results of the B.C. election.

Richard Johnston, the Canada Research Chair in public opinion, elections and representation, spoke to the Globe and Mail. He also spoke about voter turnout on CBC Radio’s Early Edition (starts at 1:41:41 mark).

Max Cameron provided live commentary on the election on CBC. He also noted that other democratic countries have figured out ways to create stable governments out of “unstable seat distributions.”

Gerald Baier told CBC that while the Greens fell short of obtaining four seats, their historic success gives them much greater power.

Kathryn Harrison was quoted in Metro News about the Green Party. She said the Greens will have notable influence on the key issues that matter to them.

David Moscrop told the Times Colonist possible scenarios include a minority government or a coalition.