UBC experts on flooding and landslide risk

Canadians across the country are battling flooding especially in Eastern Canada where heavy rain has caused major problems. UBC experts are available to comment on the issue:
Brett Gilley
Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-827-1572
Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca
- Landslides and natural disasters
Only available Monday and Tuesday morning
Jon Fannin
Department of Civil Engineering
Tel: 604.822.3557
Email: fannin@civil.ubc.ca
- Landslides and mountain terrain
Hans Schreier
Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 604-822-4401
Email: star@mail.ubc.ca
- Flooding and water, urban stormwater
Jeremy Stone
PhD student, School of Community and Regional Planning
Tel: 604-628-1837
Email: jeremy@recoveryandrelief.org
- Natural disasters in urban centres
- Inclusion of vulnerable populations in disaster planning
- Business resilience to flooding